Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW] is -49.15% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Mister Car Wash Inc. [NYSE: MCW] traded at a high on 11/10/22, posting a 6.19 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.26. The company report on November 10, 2022 that Mister Car Wash Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results.

Net revenues increased 12.0%.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4375035 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Mister Car Wash Inc. stands at 5.40% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.58%.

The market cap for MCW stock reached $2.76 billion, with 302.67 million shares outstanding and 300.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, MCW reached a trading volume of 4375035 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCW shares is $12.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCW stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Mister Car Wash Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Mister Car Wash Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $11, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on MCW stock. On June 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MCW shares from 12 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mister Car Wash Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCW in the course of the last twelve months was 91.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has MCW stock performed recently?

Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.30. With this latest performance, MCW shares gained by 4.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.55 for Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.15, while it was recorded at 8.96 for the last single week of trading, and 12.35 for the last 200 days.

Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.34 and a Gross Margin at +53.62. Mister Car Wash Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.90.

Mister Car Wash Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mister Car Wash Inc. go to 13.80%.

Insider trade positions for Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW]

There are presently around $2,870 million, or 99.97% of MCW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCW stocks are: LEONARD GREEN & PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 219,213,079, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; WASATCH ADVISORS INC, holding 13,484,122 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $124.86 million in MCW stocks shares; and SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $85.83 million in MCW stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mister Car Wash Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Mister Car Wash Inc. [NYSE:MCW] by around 11,956,634 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 9,772,132 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 288,165,355 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 309,894,121 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCW stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,170,540 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 6,101,910 shares during the same period.