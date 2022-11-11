Market cap of Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK] reaches 12.35B – now what?

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [NYSE: SWK] price surged by 10.28 percent to reach at $7.59. The company report on November 8, 2022 that Stanley Black & Decker To Present Virtually At Deutsche Bank’s 2022 Industrials Conference.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) invites investors and the general public to listen to a webcast of a virtual presentation by Don Allan, President and CEO, at Deutsche Bank’s 2022 Industrials Conference on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 10:00 AM ET.

The live webcast will be available in the “Investors” section of the company’s website at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be provided on the website and will be available for 30 days.

A sum of 3691403 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.90M shares. Stanley Black & Decker Inc. shares reached a high of $81.46 and dropped to a low of $76.76 until finishing in the latest session at $81.45.

The one-year SWK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.02. The average equity rating for SWK stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWK shares is $84.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $125 to $79. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $110 to $82, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on SWK stock. On August 17, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SWK shares from 126 to 111.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. is set at 3.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.70.

SWK Stock Performance Analysis:

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.66. With this latest performance, SWK shares gained by 7.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.68 for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.89, while it was recorded at 76.58 for the last single week of trading, and 115.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Stanley Black & Decker Inc. Fundamentals:

Stanley Black & Decker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

SWK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. go to 2.30%.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,344 million, or 88.40% of SWK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,546,795, which is approximately -5.782% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,378,518 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $926.78 million in SWK stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $654.81 million in SWK stock with ownership of nearly 0.74% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 359 institutional holders increased their position in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [NYSE:SWK] by around 11,841,501 shares. Additionally, 442 investors decreased positions by around 21,085,722 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 94,072,609 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,999,832 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWK stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,411,154 shares, while 149 institutional investors sold positions of 5,235,495 shares during the same period.