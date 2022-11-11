Market cap of Fiserv Inc. [FISV] reaches 63.35B – now what?

Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ: FISV] surged by $4.82 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $101.99 during the day while it closed the day at $101.00. The company report on November 10, 2022 that Fiserv to Present at Citi’s 2022 FinTech Conference.

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, announced today that Frank Bisignano, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be a keynote speaker at the Citi 2022 FinTech Conference on Monday, November 14, at 3 p.m. ET.

A live webcast and archived replay of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Fiserv website at investors.fiserv.com.

Fiserv Inc. stock has also gained 6.80% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FISV stock has declined by -7.65% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 7.96% and lost -2.69% year-on date.

The market cap for FISV stock reached $63.35 billion, with 639.60 million shares outstanding and 605.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.10M shares, FISV reached a trading volume of 5846956 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fiserv Inc. [FISV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FISV shares is $121.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FISV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Fiserv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Fiserv Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $123 to $97, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on FISV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fiserv Inc. is set at 3.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for FISV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for FISV in the course of the last twelve months was 22.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

FISV stock trade performance evaluation

Fiserv Inc. [FISV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.80. With this latest performance, FISV shares gained by 7.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FISV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.71 for Fiserv Inc. [FISV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.50, while it was recorded at 97.27 for the last single week of trading, and 99.19 for the last 200 days.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fiserv Inc. [FISV] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.46 and a Gross Margin at +49.86. Fiserv Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.22.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.77.

Fiserv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fiserv Inc. [FISV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FISV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fiserv Inc. go to 14.98%.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $58,186 million, or 93.30% of FISV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FISV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,027,132, which is approximately 0.293% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 46,900,333 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.74 billion in FISV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.08 billion in FISV stock with ownership of nearly -1.834% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fiserv Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 644 institutional holders increased their position in Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ:FISV] by around 27,899,364 shares. Additionally, 590 investors decreased positions by around 27,648,449 shares, while 197 investors held positions by with 520,555,660 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 576,103,473 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FISV stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,275,132 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 1,781,094 shares during the same period.