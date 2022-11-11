Market cap of Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] reaches 11.63B – now what?

Equitable Holdings Inc. [NYSE: EQH] closed the trading session at $31.27 on 11/10/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $30.28, while the highest price level was $31.36. The company report on November 2, 2022 that Equitable Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Solid performance through continued market headwinds.

Net income of $273m; Net income per share of $0.69.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.64 percent and weekly performance of 10.11 percent. The stock has been moved at 17.82 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.09 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.10 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, EQH reached to a volume of 3545609 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQH shares is $38.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQH stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Equitable Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Equitable Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on EQH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equitable Holdings Inc. is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.73.

EQH stock trade performance evaluation

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.11. With this latest performance, EQH shares gained by 15.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.72 for Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.92, while it was recorded at 30.17 for the last single week of trading, and 29.57 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equitable Holdings Inc. go to 3.41%.

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,549 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,674,833, which is approximately -1.168% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 34,650,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 billion in EQH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $975.48 million in EQH stock with ownership of nearly -3.543% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equitable Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 201 institutional holders increased their position in Equitable Holdings Inc. [NYSE:EQH] by around 26,402,766 shares. Additionally, 201 investors decreased positions by around 31,146,738 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 311,792,546 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 369,342,050 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQH stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,836,349 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 6,152,037 shares during the same period.