Market cap of AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] reaches 3.46B – now what?

AbCellera Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ: ABCL] price plunged by -3.51 percent to reach at -$0.43. The company report on November 8, 2022 that AbCellera Reports Q3 2022 Business Results.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Total revenue of $101 million, compared to $6 million in Q3 2021.

Four program starts in the quarter, bringing cumulative total to 92, up 33% from Q3 2021.

A sum of 5094678 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.83M shares. AbCellera Biologics Inc. shares reached a high of $12.995 and dropped to a low of $11.554 until finishing in the latest session at $11.81.

The one-year ABCL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 59.8. The average equity rating for ABCL stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABCL shares is $29.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABCL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for AbCellera Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for AbCellera Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on ABCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AbCellera Biologics Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABCL in the course of the last twelve months was 12.08.

ABCL Stock Performance Analysis:

AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.58. With this latest performance, ABCL shares gained by 7.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 106.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.76 for AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.77, while it was recorded at 12.02 for the last single week of trading, and 9.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AbCellera Biologics Inc. Fundamentals:

AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

ABCL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AbCellera Biologics Inc. go to 10.00%.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,472 million, or 45.30% of ABCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABCL stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 13,357,668, which is approximately 0.022% of the company’s market cap and around 20.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 13,038,357 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $153.98 million in ABCL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $139.66 million in ABCL stock with ownership of nearly 383.199% of the company’s market capitalization.

120 institutional holders increased their position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ:ABCL] by around 38,320,367 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 24,386,666 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 61,897,620 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 124,604,653 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABCL stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,586,175 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 14,186,493 shares during the same period.