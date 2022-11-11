Market Analysts see Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] gaining to $210. Time to buy?

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE: LOW] closed the trading session at $204.32 on 11/10/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $195.30, while the highest price level was $204.74. The company report on November 10, 2022 that LOWE’S AND WYNDHAM BRING THE WARMTH OF BEING HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS TO STRANDED TRAVELERS.

Amid Flight Disruptions on One of the Most Hectic Travel Days of the Year, Lowe’s and Wyndham Team Up to Combat Cancellation Woes with Festive Experiences That Surprise and Delight.

It’s the most wonderful – and disorderly – time of the year. As airline travel spikes this holiday season, so will inevitable flight delays and cancellations, leaving down-on-their-luck travelers looking for shelter in unfamiliar locales. To help these last-minute guests recapture being home for the holidays, Lowe’s, the expert in home, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts are teaming up to offer an unforgettable experience in an unlikely place: airport hotels.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -20.95 percent and weekly performance of 13.62 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.58 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.39 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.04 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.78M shares, LOW reached to a volume of 4834007 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOW shares is $240.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Lowe’s Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $220 to $210, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on LOW stock. On August 18, 2022, analysts increased their price target for LOW shares from 200 to 225.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lowe’s Companies Inc. is set at 7.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOW in the course of the last twelve months was 23.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

LOW stock trade performance evaluation

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.62. With this latest performance, LOW shares gained by 5.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.10 for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 192.47, while it was recorded at 189.60 for the last single week of trading, and 200.51 for the last 200 days.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. go to 9.40%.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $97,369 million, or 79.10% of LOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,565,576, which is approximately -1.12% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,892,211 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.38 billion in LOW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.61 billion in LOW stock with ownership of nearly -4.602% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lowe’s Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 912 institutional holders increased their position in Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE:LOW] by around 19,577,322 shares. Additionally, 1,069 investors decreased positions by around 30,427,115 shares, while 337 investors held positions by with 426,545,279 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 476,549,716 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOW stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,923,408 shares, while 147 institutional investors sold positions of 6,920,785 shares during the same period.