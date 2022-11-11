Market Analysts see Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] gaining to $15. Time to buy?

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: IRWD] traded at a high on 11/10/22, posting a 1.84 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.60. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Reports Strong Third Quarter 2022 Results; Maintains Full Year 2022 Financial Guidance.

– LINZESS® (Iinaclotide) EUTRx prescription demand growth in Q3 2022 increased 10% year-over-year –.

– Ironwood and its partner, AbbVie, plan to submit a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a potential indication in functional constipation in pediatric patients aged 6-17 by the end of 2022 –.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5506356 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 3.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.24%.

The market cap for IRWD stock reached $1.74 billion, with 153.30 million shares outstanding and 150.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.10M shares, IRWD reached a trading volume of 5506356 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRWD shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRWD stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $9, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on IRWD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.36.

How has IRWD stock performed recently?

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.11. With this latest performance, IRWD shares gained by 14.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.08 for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.67, while it was recorded at 11.57 for the last single week of trading, and 11.41 for the last 200 days.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] shares currently have an operating margin of +56.12 and a Gross Margin at +99.63. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +127.72.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 158.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 62.68.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 26.50 and a Current Ratio set at 26.50.

Insider trade positions for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]

There are presently around $2,108 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IRWD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 26,890,220, which is approximately 84.981% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; SARISSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 16,390,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $190.12 million in IRWD stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $173.05 million in IRWD stock with ownership of nearly -1.737% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:IRWD] by around 35,439,537 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 19,764,230 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 126,501,418 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 181,705,185 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IRWD stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,672,130 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,062,614 shares during the same period.