Market Analysts see EQRx Inc. [EQRX] gaining to $5.50. Time to buy?

EQRx Inc. [NASDAQ: EQRX] loss -28.62% on the last trading session, reaching $3.89 price per share at the time. The company report on November 10, 2022 that EQRx Provides Portfolio and U.S. Commercial Strategy Updates; Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Aumolertinib: Clarity on path for potential U.S. approval; continue to pursue ex-U.S. approvals based on existing data, with MAA under review by U.K.’s MHRA.

Sugemalimab: Based on recent FDA feedback, EQRx has concluded that there is no commercially viable path for sugemalimab plus chemotherapy in Stage IV NSCLC in the U.S.; continue to pursue ex-U.S. approvals based on existing data.

EQRx Inc. represents 473.06 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.84 billion with the latest information. EQRX stock price has been found in the range of $3.435 to $4.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, EQRX reached a trading volume of 8778564 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about EQRx Inc. [EQRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQRX shares is $6.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for EQRx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 13, 2022, representing the official price target for EQRx Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EQRx Inc. is set at 0.46 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.29.

Trading performance analysis for EQRX stock

EQRx Inc. [EQRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.02. With this latest performance, EQRX shares dropped by -24.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.05 for EQRx Inc. [EQRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.00, while it was recorded at 5.16 for the last single week of trading, and 4.59 for the last 200 days.

EQRx Inc. [EQRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

EQRx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 28.70 and a Current Ratio set at 28.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at EQRx Inc. [EQRX]

There are presently around $1,405 million, or 68.90% of EQRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQRX stocks are: SB MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 43,176,600, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 16.37% of the total institutional ownership; SOFTBANK GROUP CORP, holding 43,176,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $167.96 million in EQRX stocks shares; and CASDIN CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $153.76 million in EQRX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

71 institutional holders increased their position in EQRx Inc. [NASDAQ:EQRX] by around 78,003,283 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 9,750,465 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 273,364,246 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 361,117,994 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQRX stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 52,286,199 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 6,397,578 shares during the same period.