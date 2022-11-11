Macquarie lifts Dynatrace Inc. [DT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Dynatrace Inc. [NYSE: DT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.68% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.53%. The company report on November 2, 2022 that Dynatrace Reports Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Delivers Adjusted ARR growth of 33% year-over-year.

Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) today released financial results for the second quarter of its fiscal 2023 ended September 30, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, DT stock dropped by -49.23%. The one-year Dynatrace Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.06. The average equity rating for DT stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.89 billion, with 286.20 million shares outstanding and 194.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.00M shares, DT stock reached a trading volume of 4604532 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dynatrace Inc. [DT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DT shares is $43.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Dynatrace Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Dynatrace Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on DT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynatrace Inc. is set at 2.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for DT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for DT in the course of the last twelve months was 37.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

DT Stock Performance Analysis:

Dynatrace Inc. [DT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.53. With this latest performance, DT shares gained by 7.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.97 for Dynatrace Inc. [DT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.67, while it was recorded at 34.50 for the last single week of trading, and 39.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dynatrace Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dynatrace Inc. [DT] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.75 and a Gross Margin at +78.16. Dynatrace Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.64.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.19.

Dynatrace Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

DT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dynatrace Inc. go to 22.35%.

Dynatrace Inc. [DT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,262 million, or 96.70% of DT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DT stocks are: THOMA BRAVO, L.P. with ownership of 84,298,270, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,700,147 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $687.23 million in DT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $534.17 million in DT stock with ownership of nearly 8.45% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dynatrace Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 216 institutional holders increased their position in Dynatrace Inc. [NYSE:DT] by around 40,166,968 shares. Additionally, 180 investors decreased positions by around 24,170,571 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 214,905,665 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 279,243,204 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DT stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,992,766 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 9,892,162 shares during the same period.