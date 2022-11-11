Lennar Corporation [LEN] Revenue clocked in at $31.93 billion, down -23.90% YTD: What’s Next?

Lennar Corporation [NYSE: LEN] jumped around 9.87 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $88.40 at the close of the session, up 12.57%. The company report on November 10, 2022 that LENNAR ANNOUNCES VISIONARY COMMUNITY OF 3D-PRINTED HOMES WITH ICON IS NOW UNDERWAY IN GEORGETOWN, TX.

Reservations Begin in 2023 for the 100-home Community Codesigned by BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group.

Lennar, one of the nation’s leading homebuilders, and ICON, a construction technologies company pioneering large-scale 3D printing, announced today that construction on the largest community of 3D-printed homes is underway and reservations will begin in 2023.

Lennar Corporation stock is now -23.90% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LEN Stock saw the intraday high of $90.00 and lowest of $84.26 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 117.54, which means current price is +41.35% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, LEN reached a trading volume of 4949027 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lennar Corporation [LEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEN shares is $95.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Lennar Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Lennar Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $82, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on LEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lennar Corporation is set at 3.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for LEN in the course of the last twelve months was 4071.91.

How has LEN stock performed recently?

Lennar Corporation [LEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.90. With this latest performance, LEN shares gained by 15.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.83 for Lennar Corporation [LEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.44, while it was recorded at 80.71 for the last single week of trading, and 80.51 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Lennar Corporation [LEN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lennar Corporation go to 23.70%.

Insider trade positions for Lennar Corporation [LEN]

There are presently around $20,394 million, or 95.10% of LEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,187,618, which is approximately 0.492% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,628,493 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.91 billion in LEN stocks shares; and ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.32 billion in LEN stock with ownership of nearly -2.476% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lennar Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 323 institutional holders increased their position in Lennar Corporation [NYSE:LEN] by around 11,995,200 shares. Additionally, 390 investors decreased positions by around 20,218,539 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 198,491,532 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 230,705,271 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEN stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,801,822 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 3,773,166 shares during the same period.