Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] fell -32.50% so far this year. What now?

Lam Research Corporation [NASDAQ: LRCX] gained 12.17% on the last trading session, reaching $485.41 price per share at the time. The company report on November 10, 2022 that Lam Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Lam Research Corporation (Nasdaq: LRCX) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $1.725 per share of common stock. The dividend payment will be made on January 4, 2023 to holders of record on December 14, 2022. Future dividend payments are subject to review and approval by the Board of Directors.

Lam Research Corporation represents 136.89 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $64.93 billion with the latest information. LRCX stock price has been found in the range of $455.04 to $485.78.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, LRCX reached a trading volume of 3706249 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LRCX shares is $427.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LRCX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Summit Insights have made an estimate for Lam Research Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $410 to $350. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Lam Research Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $640 to $515, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on LRCX stock. On October 20, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for LRCX shares from 535 to 525.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lam Research Corporation is set at 21.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for LRCX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 32.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for LRCX in the course of the last twelve months was 26.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for LRCX stock

Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.38. With this latest performance, LRCX shares gained by 49.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LRCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.02 for Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 392.78, while it was recorded at 443.50 for the last single week of trading, and 469.38 for the last 200 days.

Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.14 and a Gross Margin at +45.62. Lam Research Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.80.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 74.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 27.84.

Lam Research Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LRCX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lam Research Corporation go to 7.66%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]

There are presently around $54,024 million, or 84.70% of LRCX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LRCX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,643,962, which is approximately 0.627% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,037,156 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.36 billion in LRCX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.74 billion in LRCX stock with ownership of nearly -3.532% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lam Research Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 596 institutional holders increased their position in Lam Research Corporation [NASDAQ:LRCX] by around 7,454,749 shares. Additionally, 632 investors decreased positions by around 8,068,205 shares, while 173 investors held positions by with 95,773,557 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,296,511 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LRCX stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,750,508 shares, while 141 institutional investors sold positions of 845,551 shares during the same period.