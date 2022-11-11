Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] Is Currently 11.01 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [NYSE: KNX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.01% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.31%. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) (the “Company” or “Knight-Swift”) announced today that its board of directors (the “Board”) has declared the Company’s quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock. The Company’s quarterly dividends are pursuant to a cash dividend policy approved by the Board. The actual declaration of future cash dividends and the establishment of record and payment dates is subject to final determination by the Board each quarter after its review of the Company’s financial performance.

The Company’s dividend is payable to stockholders of record on December 5, 2022 and is expected to be paid on December 27, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, KNX stock dropped by -10.63%. The one-year Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.04. The average equity rating for KNX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.34 billion, with 162.37 million shares outstanding and 144.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, KNX stock reached a trading volume of 3763006 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KNX shares is $59.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $55 to $53. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $70 to $60, while KeyBanc Capital Markets kept a Overweight rating on KNX stock. On October 20, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for KNX shares from 54 to 52.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is set at 2.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for KNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for KNX in the course of the last twelve months was 12.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

KNX Stock Performance Analysis:

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.31. With this latest performance, KNX shares gained by 7.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.55 for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.96, while it was recorded at 49.34 for the last single week of trading, and 50.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.82 and a Gross Margin at +19.88. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.39.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

KNX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. go to 7.51%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,635 million, or 94.90% of KNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KNX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,638,235, which is approximately -0.042% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,525,781 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $765.94 million in KNX stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $511.87 million in KNX stock with ownership of nearly 18.107% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 205 institutional holders increased their position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [NYSE:KNX] by around 13,002,909 shares. Additionally, 246 investors decreased positions by around 12,195,585 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 119,595,051 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 144,793,545 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KNX stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,987,651 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 2,115,400 shares during the same period.