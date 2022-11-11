Keefe Bruyette lifts The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE: GS] jumped around 16.31 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $378.31 at the close of the session, up 4.51%. The company report on October 27, 2022 that Kevin Johnson Joins Goldman Sachs Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) today announced the appointment of Kevin R. Johnson as an independent director of the firm, effective October 26, 2022. Mr. Johnson will also become a member of each of the firm’s Governance, Compensation and Risk Committees.

Mr. Johnson retired in April 2022 as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Starbucks Corporation, a role he had held since April 2017. Previously, he served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Starbucks from March 2015 after serving as an independent director on Starbucks’ board of directors since 2009. From September 2008 to January 2014, Mr. Johnson served as Chief Executive Officer of Juniper Networks, Inc. and served in a variety of roles of increasing seniority at Microsoft Corporation, including as President, Platforms and Services from 2005 to September 2008, having joined Microsoft in 1992.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stock is now -1.11% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GS Stock saw the intraday high of $380.43 and lowest of $369.744 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 412.66, which means current price is +36.16% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, GS reached a trading volume of 3785749 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GS shares is $383.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2022, representing the official price target for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stock. On June 29, 2022, analysts increased their price target for GS shares from 360 to 380.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is set at 8.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for GS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 855.46.

How has GS stock performed recently?

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.44. With this latest performance, GS shares gained by 28.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.46 for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 324.07, while it was recorded at 364.96 for the last single week of trading, and 325.20 for the last 200 days.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.88. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.64.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.65.

Earnings analysis for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. go to -9.12%.

Insider trade positions for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]

There are presently around $90,014 million, or 70.80% of GS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,471,974, which is approximately -0.365% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,236,674 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.79 billion in GS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.79 billion in GS stock with ownership of nearly -5.179% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 871 institutional holders increased their position in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE:GS] by around 14,161,193 shares. Additionally, 737 investors decreased positions by around 12,362,952 shares, while 279 investors held positions by with 211,412,842 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 237,936,987 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GS stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,094,272 shares, while 129 institutional investors sold positions of 1,627,806 shares during the same period.