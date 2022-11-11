JP Morgan lifts Valvoline Inc. [VVV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Valvoline Inc. [NYSE: VVV] gained 3.29% or 1.01 points to close at $31.68 with a heavy trading volume of 4352195 shares. The company report on November 2, 2022 that Valvoline to Report Financial Results for Fourth Quarter 2022 and Host Webcast on November 15.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), a trusted leader in preventive automotive maintenance delivering quick and convenient service, today announced that it plans to report financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter on November 15, 2022. A live audio webcast with analysts and investors will also be held on Nov. 15 from 8 a.m to 9:30 am ET.

The webcast and slide presentation will be available on the company’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.valvoline.com. Shortly after the call concludes, a replay of the webcast will be available on this same website.

It opened the trading session at $31.96, the shares rose to $32.34 and dropped to $31.30, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VVV points out that the company has recorded 12.14% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -29.84% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, VVV reached to a volume of 4352195 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Valvoline Inc. [VVV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VVV shares is $38.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VVV stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Valvoline Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $39 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Valvoline Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Seaport Global Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on VVV stock. On October 13, 2021, analysts increased their price target for VVV shares from 36 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valvoline Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for VVV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for VVV in the course of the last twelve months was 79.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for VVV stock

Valvoline Inc. [VVV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.60. With this latest performance, VVV shares gained by 26.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VVV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.26 for Valvoline Inc. [VVV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.73, while it was recorded at 30.88 for the last single week of trading, and 30.07 for the last 200 days.

Valvoline Inc. [VVV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Valvoline Inc. [VVV] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.43 and a Gross Margin at +32.87. Valvoline Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.09.

Return on Total Capital for VVV is now 20.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1,423.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Valvoline Inc. [VVV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,457.78. Additionally, VVV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,445.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 92.77.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.96.Valvoline Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Valvoline Inc. [VVV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VVV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Valvoline Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Valvoline Inc. [VVV]

There are presently around $5,144 million, or 94.40% of VVV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VVV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,933,107, which is approximately 0.639% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 16,065,329 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $508.95 million in VVV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $504.98 million in VVV stock with ownership of nearly -0.208% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Valvoline Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in Valvoline Inc. [NYSE:VVV] by around 11,023,814 shares. Additionally, 200 investors decreased positions by around 10,122,169 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 141,230,174 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 162,376,157 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VVV stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,591,767 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 1,009,741 shares during the same period.