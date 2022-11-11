JP Morgan lifts Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Bright Health Group Inc. [NYSE: BHG] traded at a high on 11/10/22, posting a 14.26 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.02. The company report on November 10, 2022 that CORRECTING and REPLACING Bright Health Group Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Original press release issued November 9, 2022 has been replaced with this version to correct a typographical error in the Financial Outlook section. “Adjusted EBITDA for 2022 is expected to be a loss of between $550.0 million and $700.0 million”, a correction from the original version which listed a range of $500.0 million to $700.0 million.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4093618 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bright Health Group Inc. stands at 10.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.78%.

The market cap for BHG stock reached $636.33 million, with 629.20 million shares outstanding and 593.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, BHG reached a trading volume of 4093618 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHG shares is $2.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Bright Health Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Bright Health Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $3, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on BHG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bright Health Group Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for BHG in the course of the last twelve months was 2.30.

How has BHG stock performed recently?

Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.00. With this latest performance, BHG shares dropped by -1.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.49 for Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1642, while it was recorded at 0.9670 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8482 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bright Health Group Inc. go to 48.10%.

Insider trade positions for Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG]

There are presently around $449 million, or 72.20% of BHG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHG stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 218,212,126, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.77% of the total institutional ownership; DEER MANAGEMENT CO. LLC, holding 79,313,472 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80.9 million in BHG stocks shares; and STEPSTONE GROUP LP, currently with $42.52 million in BHG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

51 institutional holders increased their position in Bright Health Group Inc. [NYSE:BHG] by around 3,566,890 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 10,240,755 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 426,839,719 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 440,647,364 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHG stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 895,362 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 2,955,836 shares during the same period.