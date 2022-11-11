Honeywell International Inc. [HON] stock Downgrade by Daiwa Securities analyst, price target now $194

Honeywell International Inc. [NASDAQ: HON] surged by $6.17 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $215.07 during the day while it closed the day at $214.80. The company report on November 4, 2022 that HONEYWELL LAUNCHES HONEYWELL FORGE SUSTAINABILITY+ TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS MEET CARBON REDUCTION GOALS.

Honeywell Forge Sustainability+ for Industrials | Emissions Management and Honeywell Versatilis™ Signal Scout™ wireless Industrial IoT leak detection sensors enable organizations to measure, monitor, report and reduce emissions.

End-to-end, scalable solution to enable customers in the industrials sector to better identify and manage carbon emissions.

Honeywell International Inc. stock has also gained 5.09% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HON stock has inclined by 6.93% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 11.34% and gained 3.02% year-on date.

The market cap for HON stock reached $145.07 billion, with 674.10 million shares outstanding and 671.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.98M shares, HON reached a trading volume of 4352678 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Honeywell International Inc. [HON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HON shares is $209.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HON stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Honeywell International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Honeywell International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $230, while Berenberg analysts kept a Hold rating on HON stock. On January 07, 2022, analysts increased their price target for HON shares from 229 to 237.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Honeywell International Inc. is set at 4.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for HON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for HON in the course of the last twelve months was 70.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

HON stock trade performance evaluation

Honeywell International Inc. [HON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.09. With this latest performance, HON shares gained by 24.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.63 for Honeywell International Inc. [HON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 184.87, while it was recorded at 210.48 for the last single week of trading, and 188.52 for the last 200 days.

Honeywell International Inc. [HON]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Honeywell International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Honeywell International Inc. [HON] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Honeywell International Inc. go to 7.40%.

Honeywell International Inc. [HON]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $108,168 million, or 75.90% of HON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60,230,607, which is approximately 1.195% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,068,155 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.82 billion in HON stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.02 billion in HON stock with ownership of nearly -3.096% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Honeywell International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 974 institutional holders increased their position in Honeywell International Inc. [NASDAQ:HON] by around 21,293,735 shares. Additionally, 986 investors decreased positions by around 19,533,186 shares, while 365 investors held positions by with 462,747,040 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 503,573,961 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HON stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,957,848 shares, while 132 institutional investors sold positions of 2,562,660 shares during the same period.