Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] Is Currently -0.35 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [NYSE: GPK] loss -0.35% or -0.08 points to close at $22.49 with a heavy trading volume of 6630692 shares. The company report on October 25, 2022 that Graphic Packaging Holding Company Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Q3 2022 Highlights.

Net Sales were $2,451 million versus $1,782 million in the prior year quarter.

It opened the trading session at $23.20, the shares rose to $23.23 and dropped to $22.125, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GPK points out that the company has recorded 8.33% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -27.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.82M shares, GPK reached to a volume of 6630692 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPK shares is $27.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Graphic Packaging Holding Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Graphic Packaging Holding Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Underweight rating on GPK stock. On December 20, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for GPK shares from 23 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Graphic Packaging Holding Company is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPK in the course of the last twelve months was 10.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for GPK stock

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.36. With this latest performance, GPK shares gained by 12.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.48 for Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.65, while it was recorded at 22.68 for the last single week of trading, and 21.09 for the last 200 days.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.70 and a Gross Margin at +15.05. Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.85.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.23.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Graphic Packaging Holding Company go to 28.81%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]

There are presently around $6,447 million, or 97.70% of GPK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,561,603, which is approximately 2.87% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 21,282,150 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $478.64 million in GPK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $353.84 million in GPK stock with ownership of nearly 4.157% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Graphic Packaging Holding Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 180 institutional holders increased their position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company [NYSE:GPK] by around 32,618,243 shares. Additionally, 154 investors decreased positions by around 34,260,287 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 219,790,722 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 286,669,252 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPK stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,748,289 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,348,696 shares during the same period.