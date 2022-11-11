GoPro Inc. [GPRO] fell -47.91% so far this year. What now?

GoPro Inc. [NASDAQ: GPRO] jumped around 0.22 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $5.37 at the close of the session, up 4.27%. The company report on November 8, 2022 that GoPro’s New HERO11 Black Mini Now Shipping.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

HERO11 Black Mini is a Smaller, Lighter, Simpler Version of the Flagship HERO11 Black.

GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced HERO11 Black Mini is now shipping on GoPro.com. This smaller, lighter version of HERO11 Black is geared toward athletes and innovators looking for a slimmed down GoPro with simple one-button control that maintains flagship performance. Mini will be the go-to camera for point-of-view capture and versatile mounting thanks to its compact size and dual mounting fingers.

GoPro Inc. stock is now -47.91% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GPRO Stock saw the intraday high of $5.39 and lowest of $5.26 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.14, which means current price is +19.33% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, GPRO reached a trading volume of 4732897 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GoPro Inc. [GPRO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPRO shares is $6.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for GoPro Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $9 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2022, representing the official price target for GoPro Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on GPRO stock. On December 13, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GPRO shares from 11 to 13.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoPro Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPRO in the course of the last twelve months was 4.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has GPRO stock performed recently?

GoPro Inc. [GPRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.40. With this latest performance, GPRO shares gained by 7.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.42 for GoPro Inc. [GPRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.34, while it was recorded at 5.19 for the last single week of trading, and 6.83 for the last 200 days.

GoPro Inc. [GPRO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoPro Inc. [GPRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.96 and a Gross Margin at +41.20. GoPro Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 89.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 36.28.

GoPro Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for GoPro Inc. [GPRO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GoPro Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for GoPro Inc. [GPRO]

There are presently around $458 million, or 69.90% of GPRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,869,392, which is approximately -0.651% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,674,539 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62.69 million in GPRO stocks shares; and PRENTICE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $37.03 million in GPRO stock with ownership of nearly -9.153% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GoPro Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in GoPro Inc. [NASDAQ:GPRO] by around 5,509,103 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 15,447,073 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 64,339,206 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,295,382 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPRO stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 979,339 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,929,141 shares during the same period.