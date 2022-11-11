Geron Corporation [GERN] stock Initiated by Wedbush analyst, price target now $5

Geron Corporation [NASDAQ: GERN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.65% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.33%. The company report on November 7, 2022 that Geron to Participate in Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference.

Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for hematologic malignancies, today announced that John A. Scarlett, M.D., Geron’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat in person at the Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference in New York City on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 10:55 a.m. ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be available through the Investor Relations section of Geron’s website under Events. Following the presentation, the webcast will be archived and available for replay for a period of 30 days.

Over the last 12 months, GERN stock rose by 44.87%. The one-year Geron Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 47.81. The average equity rating for GERN stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $881.72 million, with 403.87 million shares outstanding and 361.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.95M shares, GERN stock reached a trading volume of 4012949 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Geron Corporation [GERN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GERN shares is $4.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GERN stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Geron Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Geron Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on GERN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Geron Corporation is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for GERN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 678.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

GERN Stock Performance Analysis:

Geron Corporation [GERN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.33. With this latest performance, GERN shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GERN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.91 for Geron Corporation [GERN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.39, while it was recorded at 2.14 for the last single week of trading, and 1.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Geron Corporation Fundamentals:

Geron Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

GERN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GERN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Geron Corporation go to 5.00%.

Geron Corporation [GERN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $439 million, or 52.30% of GERN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GERN stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 30,126,299, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,181,729 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.43 million in GERN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $44.59 million in GERN stock with ownership of nearly 13.804% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Geron Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Geron Corporation [NASDAQ:GERN] by around 14,870,468 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 5,082,262 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 174,395,670 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 194,348,400 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GERN stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,153,911 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 932,186 shares during the same period.