Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] Revenue clocked in at $7.58 billion, up 13.58% YTD: What’s Next?

Genworth Financial Inc. [NYSE: GNW] price surged by 2.68 percent to reach at $0.12. The company report on November 10, 2022 that AM Best Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings for Most of Genworth Financial, Inc.’s U.S. Life Subsidiaries; Downgrades Credit Ratings of Genworth Life and Annuity Insurance Company.

AM Best has upgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) to “b+” (Marginal) from “b” (Marginal) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of C++ (Marginal) of Genworth Life Insurance Company (GLIC) (Wilmington, DE) and Genworth Life Insurance Company of New York (GLICNY) (New York, NY). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Additionally, AM Best has upgraded the Long-Term ICRs to “b+” (Marginal) from “b” (Marginal) of Genworth Financial, Inc. (Genworth) [NYSE: GNW] and Genworth Holdings, Inc., as well as their associated Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IRs). (Both companies are domiciled in Delaware.) The outlook of these ratings is stable.

Concurrently, AM Best has downgraded the FSR to B- (Fair) from B (Fair) and the Long-Term ICR to “bb-” (Fair) from “bb+” (Fair) of Genworth Life and Annuity Insurance Company (GLAIC) (Richmond, VA). The outlook of these ratings is negative.

A sum of 4073076 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.21M shares. Genworth Financial Inc. shares reached a high of $4.70 and dropped to a low of $4.55 until finishing in the latest session at $4.60.

The one-year GNW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.0.

Guru’s Opinion on Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]:

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Genworth Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point dropped their target price from $5.50 to $5.25. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2016, representing the official price target for Genworth Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7.50 to $5.50, while Compass Point kept a Buy rating on GNW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genworth Financial Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNW in the course of the last twelve months was 3.90.

GNW Stock Performance Analysis:

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.32. With this latest performance, GNW shares gained by 12.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.68 for Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.15, while it was recorded at 4.57 for the last single week of trading, and 4.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Genworth Financial Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.56. Genworth Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01.

GNW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genworth Financial Inc. go to 5.00%.

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,777 million, or 78.10% of GNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 74,143,000, which is approximately -0.033% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 57,837,295 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $266.05 million in GNW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $96.66 million in GNW stock with ownership of nearly 1.713% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genworth Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in Genworth Financial Inc. [NYSE:GNW] by around 25,514,884 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 22,967,806 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 337,851,568 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 386,334,258 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNW stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,500,003 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,501,281 shares during the same period.