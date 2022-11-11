For LendingClub Corporation [LC], Analyst sees a rise to $32. What next?

LendingClub Corporation [NYSE: LC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.53% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 19.36%. The company report on October 31, 2022 that The Salt Lake Tribune Ranks LendingClub in Top 10 on Utah Top Workplaces 2022 Award List.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), the parent company of LendingClub Bank, America’s leading digital marketplace bank, has ranked No. 6 among Utah’s Large Companies on the 2022 Utah Top Workplaces award list. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

“We are thrilled to be named a Top Workplace for the fourth year in a row in Lehi,” said Tina Wilson, Chief People Officer. “This is a testament to our employees and the commitment they show every day as they help our members on their journeys toward financial health.”.

Over the last 12 months, LC stock dropped by -73.52%. The one-year LendingClub Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.49. The average equity rating for LC stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.21 billion, with 102.78 million shares outstanding and 102.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, LC stock reached a trading volume of 3612091 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on LendingClub Corporation [LC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LC shares is $16.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for LendingClub Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Research Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for LendingClub Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $40, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on LC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LendingClub Corporation is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for LC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for LC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.27.

LC Stock Performance Analysis:

LendingClub Corporation [LC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.36. With this latest performance, LC shares dropped by -3.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.61 for LendingClub Corporation [LC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.60, while it was recorded at 9.99 for the last single week of trading, and 14.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into LendingClub Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LendingClub Corporation [LC] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.29 and a Gross Margin at +94.33. LendingClub Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.55.

LC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LendingClub Corporation go to -8.60%.

LendingClub Corporation [LC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $941 million, or 82.60% of LC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,729,592, which is approximately 19.671% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; JACKSON SQUARE PARTNERS, LLC, holding 8,734,138 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $97.47 million in LC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $81.53 million in LC stock with ownership of nearly 6.651% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LendingClub Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in LendingClub Corporation [NYSE:LC] by around 14,864,874 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 14,972,744 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 54,458,511 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,296,129 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LC stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,137,261 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 3,519,504 shares during the same period.