For Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG], Analyst sees a rise to $235. What next?

Intuitive Surgical Inc. [NASDAQ: ISRG] gained 9.20% or 21.73 points to close at $257.86 with a heavy trading volume of 3776623 shares. The company report on November 7, 2022 that MedTech Market Leaders Share Their Long-Term Business Strategy at CECP’s CEO Investor Forum @ The MedTech Conference.

Three CEOs representing over $372 billion in market capitalization set the context for the future engaging with institutional investors.

CECP’s CEO Investor Forum, the only platform that brings CEOs and investors together to discuss Long-Term Plans, hosted three CEOs from the world’s largest medtech companies-Abbott (NYSE:ABT), Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG). They presented to investors representing trillions in market cap at the Advanced Medical Technology Association (AdvaMed) 2022 MedTech Conference October 25-26 in Boston, MA.

It opened the trading session at $248.66, the shares rose to $258.73 and dropped to $247.03, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ISRG points out that the company has recorded 21.81% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -43.2% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.10M shares, ISRG reached to a volume of 3776623 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ISRG shares is $254.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ISRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Intuitive Surgical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Intuitive Surgical Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $210, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on ISRG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intuitive Surgical Inc. is set at 9.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for ISRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for ISRG in the course of the last twelve months was 84.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.40.

Trading performance analysis for ISRG stock

Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.11. With this latest performance, ISRG shares gained by 38.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ISRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.29 for Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 210.94, while it was recorded at 243.31 for the last single week of trading, and 237.23 for the last 200 days.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.89 and a Gross Margin at +69.00. Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.85.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.79.

Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ISRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intuitive Surgical Inc. go to 8.27%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG]

There are presently around $75,313 million, or 87.40% of ISRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ISRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,000,685, which is approximately 1.688% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,409,892 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.81 billion in ISRG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $6.63 billion in ISRG stock with ownership of nearly 3.28% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intuitive Surgical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 636 institutional holders increased their position in Intuitive Surgical Inc. [NASDAQ:ISRG] by around 18,980,745 shares. Additionally, 613 investors decreased positions by around 17,398,685 shares, while 201 investors held positions by with 255,691,389 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 292,070,819 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ISRG stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,540,674 shares, while 137 institutional investors sold positions of 996,504 shares during the same period.