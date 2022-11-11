For CarParts.com Inc. [PRTS], Analyst sees a rise to $18. What next?

CarParts.com Inc. [NASDAQ: PRTS] surged by $0.72 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $5.40 during the day while it closed the day at $4.75. The company report on November 9, 2022 that CarParts.com Reports Record Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Record Third Quarter Sales of $164.8 million, up 16% Year over Year.

Gross Profit of $56.1 million, up 19% Year over Year.

CarParts.com Inc. stock has also gained 5.09% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PRTS stock has declined by -47.74% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -31.06% and lost -57.59% year-on date.

The market cap for PRTS stock reached $259.82 million, with 54.21 million shares outstanding and 50.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 852.01K shares, PRTS reached a trading volume of 4270714 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CarParts.com Inc. [PRTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRTS shares is $16.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRTS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for CarParts.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2020, representing the official price target for CarParts.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on PRTS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CarParts.com Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

PRTS stock trade performance evaluation

CarParts.com Inc. [PRTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.09. With this latest performance, PRTS shares dropped by -3.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.81 for CarParts.com Inc. [PRTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.22, while it was recorded at 4.40 for the last single week of trading, and 7.08 for the last 200 days.

CarParts.com Inc. [PRTS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CarParts.com Inc. [PRTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.56 and a Gross Margin at +32.15. CarParts.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.78.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.90.

CarParts.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CarParts.com Inc. [PRTS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRTS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CarParts.com Inc. go to 15.00%.

CarParts.com Inc. [PRTS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $206 million, or 80.50% of PRTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRTS stocks are: PARK WEST ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 5,301,916, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.20% of the total institutional ownership; OAKTOP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT II, L.P., holding 3,351,779 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.92 million in PRTS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $15.2 million in PRTS stock with ownership of nearly 2.123% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CarParts.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in CarParts.com Inc. [NASDAQ:PRTS] by around 9,400,834 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 9,042,274 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 24,825,472 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,268,580 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRTS stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,353,582 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,897,777 shares during the same period.