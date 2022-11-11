For American Express Company [AXP], Analyst sees a drop to $130. What next?

American Express Company [NYSE: AXP] gained 6.09% or 8.89 points to close at $154.75 with a heavy trading volume of 4687193 shares. The company report on November 4, 2022 that American Express Commits Over $5 Million to Help Cities Build Resilience to Fight Climate Change.

Grants pledged to Ocean Conservancy, Urban Sustainability Directors Network, Resilient Cities Catalyst, and Regional Plan Association as part of company’s $10 million philanthropic goal toward backing low-carbon communities.

Ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) taking place next week in Egypt, American Express (NYSE: AXP) is pledging more than $5 million to organizations helping cities and coastal communities build resilience against future climate-related events, including Ocean Conservancy, Urban Sustainability Directors Network, Resilient Cities Catalyst, and Regional Plan Association. These multi-year grants are part of American Express’ Environmental, Social and Governance pillar to advance climate solutions with a goal to back low-carbon communities through at least $10 million in philanthropic funding by 2025.

It opened the trading session at $152.79, the shares rose to $155.79 and dropped to $151.31, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AXP points out that the company has recorded 0.97% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -18.45% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.06M shares, AXP reached to a volume of 4687193 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Express Company [AXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXP shares is $168.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for American Express Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $223 to $143. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2022, representing the official price target for American Express Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $175, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on AXP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Express Company is set at 5.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 38.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXP in the course of the last twelve months was 8.16.

Trading performance analysis for AXP stock

American Express Company [AXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.08. With this latest performance, AXP shares gained by 13.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.20 for American Express Company [AXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 145.90, while it was recorded at 148.50 for the last single week of trading, and 162.07 for the last 200 days.

American Express Company [AXP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Express Company [AXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.35 and a Gross Margin at +65.30. American Express Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.21.

American Express Company [AXP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Express Company go to 7.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at American Express Company [AXP]

There are presently around $97,766 million, or 86.80% of AXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXP stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 151,610,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 46,917,849 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.26 billion in AXP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.79 billion in AXP stock with ownership of nearly -1.416% of the company’s market capitalization.

816 institutional holders increased their position in American Express Company [NYSE:AXP] by around 27,917,731 shares. Additionally, 870 investors decreased positions by around 27,662,158 shares, while 377 investors held positions by with 576,187,839 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 631,767,728 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXP stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,836,976 shares, while 128 institutional investors sold positions of 2,004,874 shares during the same period.