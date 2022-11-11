FedEx Corporation [FDX] fell -35.82% so far this year. What now?

FedEx Corporation [NYSE: FDX] traded at a high on 11/10/22, posting a 5.04 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $166.00. The company report on November 10, 2022 that Providing Comfort and Hope Through Food.

On World Food Day, FedEx recognized a non-profit who goes above and beyond to deliver comfort and nourishment to people all around the globe: World Central Kitchen.

With Chef José Andrés at the helm, World Central Kitchen (WCK) is often first to the frontlines, providing meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises. The organization builds resilient food systems with locally led solutions. With support from FedEx, World Central Kitchen has responded to many recent disasters including the Bangladesh Monsoon Floods; Buffalo, NY Mass Shooting; Pernambuco, Brazil Floods; Kentucky Floods; and Hurricane Ian directly impacting more than 2.7 million people since May, 2022 and nearly 7 million people since 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3780225 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of FedEx Corporation stands at 2.76% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.08%.

The market cap for FDX stock reached $43.77 billion, with 259.00 million shares outstanding and 240.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.80M shares, FDX reached a trading volume of 3780225 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about FedEx Corporation [FDX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FDX shares is $191.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FDX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for FedEx Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $199 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on October 24, 2022, representing the official price target for FedEx Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $250 to $125, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on FDX stock. On September 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FDX shares from 243 to 225.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FedEx Corporation is set at 4.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for FDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for FDX in the course of the last twelve months was 22.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has FDX stock performed recently?

FedEx Corporation [FDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.15. With this latest performance, FDX shares gained by 8.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.53 for FedEx Corporation [FDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 165.51, while it was recorded at 159.90 for the last single week of trading, and 207.55 for the last 200 days.

FedEx Corporation [FDX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FedEx Corporation [FDX] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.98 and a Gross Margin at +21.57. FedEx Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.53.

FedEx Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for FedEx Corporation [FDX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FedEx Corporation go to 9.30%.

Insider trade positions for FedEx Corporation [FDX]

There are presently around $31,272 million, or 73.70% of FDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FDX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,615,322, which is approximately -0.902% of the company’s market cap and around 5.70% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 17,241,695 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.86 billion in FDX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.8 billion in FDX stock with ownership of nearly 2.697% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FedEx Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 739 institutional holders increased their position in FedEx Corporation [NYSE:FDX] by around 15,708,655 shares. Additionally, 783 investors decreased positions by around 15,657,657 shares, while 221 investors held positions by with 157,017,290 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 188,383,602 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FDX stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,985,182 shares, while 230 institutional investors sold positions of 3,566,774 shares during the same period.