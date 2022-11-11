Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. [EVLV] stock Downgrade by Stifel analyst, price target now $2

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: EVLV] stock went on an upward path that rose over 32.58% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 30.11%. The company report on November 9, 2022 that Evolv Technology Reports Record Third Quarter Financial Results.

– Company Raises Outlook for 2022 –.

Over the last 12 months, EVLV stock dropped by -44.62%. The one-year Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.0. The average equity rating for EVLV stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $504.56 million, with 143.55 million shares outstanding and 104.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 454.78K shares, EVLV stock reached a trading volume of 3695330 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. [EVLV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVLV shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVLV stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVLV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.68.

EVLV Stock Performance Analysis:

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. [EVLV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.11. With this latest performance, EVLV shares gained by 50.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVLV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.91 for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. [EVLV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.42, while it was recorded at 2.83 for the last single week of trading, and 2.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. [EVLV] shares currently have an operating margin of -220.29 and a Gross Margin at +28.03. Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.83.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.04.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.50 and a Current Ratio set at 8.70.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. [EVLV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $228 million, or 48.60% of EVLV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVLV stocks are: GENERAL CATALYST GROUP MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 13,296,148, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 16.40% of the total institutional ownership; DATA COLLECTIVE IV GP, LLC, holding 10,601,281 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.1 million in EVLV stocks shares; and SECURITY BENEFIT LIFE INSURANCE CO /KS/, currently with $19.39 million in EVLV stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

68 institutional holders increased their position in Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:EVLV] by around 27,218,807 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 4,335,869 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 33,504,959 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,059,635 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVLV stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,581,115 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,786,583 shares during the same period.