Ebix Inc. [EBIX] Stock trading around $22.78 per share: What’s Next?

Ebix Inc. [NASDAQ: EBIX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 42.11% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 28.70%. The company report on November 9, 2022 that Ebix Q3 2022 Revenues Increased 35% YoY, Q3 2022 Operating Income of $30.4 Million with 8% YoY Growth, Q3 2022 Diluted EPS of $0.59 with 18% YoY Growth and Q3 2022 Operating Cash Flow of $23.6 Million with 30% YOY Growth.

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX), a leading international supplier of on-demand software and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial services, travel, healthcare, and e-learning industries today announced the following results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022:.

Over the last 12 months, EBIX stock dropped by -35.50%. The one-year Ebix Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 77.11. The average equity rating for EBIX stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $720.76 million, with 30.75 million shares outstanding and 24.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 284.01K shares, EBIX stock reached a trading volume of 9155178 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ebix Inc. [EBIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBIX shares is $99.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBIX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Ebix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Sidoti raised their target price from $88 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2017, representing the official price target for Ebix Inc. stock. On March 15, 2011, analysts increased their price target for EBIX shares from 27 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ebix Inc. is set at 2.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBIX in the course of the last twelve months was 16.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

EBIX Stock Performance Analysis:

Ebix Inc. [EBIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.70. With this latest performance, EBIX shares gained by 23.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.55 for Ebix Inc. [EBIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.06, while it was recorded at 18.03 for the last single week of trading, and 25.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ebix Inc. Fundamentals:

Ebix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

EBIX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ebix Inc. go to 10.00%.

Ebix Inc. [EBIX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $477 million, or 69.90% of EBIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBIX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,967,077, which is approximately 1.154% of the company’s market cap and around 21.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,787,940 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $63.51 million in EBIX stocks shares; and VILLERE ST DENIS J & CO /ADV, currently with $32.87 million in EBIX stock with ownership of nearly -0.111% of the company’s market capitalization.

74 institutional holders increased their position in Ebix Inc. [NASDAQ:EBIX] by around 2,856,019 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 1,090,465 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 17,012,012 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,958,496 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBIX stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,211,199 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 534,630 shares during the same period.