Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI] is -48.60% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Douglas Emmett Inc. [NYSE: DEI] price surged by 7.56 percent to reach at $1.21. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Douglas Emmett Releases Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results.

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE: DEI), a real estate investment trust (REIT), has released its Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results and Operating Information package by posting it to the investor relations section of its website at www.douglasemmett.com/investors.

As previously announced, Jordan Kaplan, CEO, Peter Seymour, CFO, Kevin Crummy, CIO, and Stuart McElhinney, Vice President Investor Relations will host a live conference call to discuss Douglas Emmett’s financial results at 2:00 pm Eastern Time (11:00 am Pacific Time) on Friday, November 4, 2022. Interested parties can listen to the call via the following:.

A sum of 3712346 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.76M shares. Douglas Emmett Inc. shares reached a high of $17.245 and dropped to a low of $16.50 until finishing in the latest session at $17.22.

The one-year DEI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.38. The average equity rating for DEI stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DEI shares is $21.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DEI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Douglas Emmett Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $27 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Douglas Emmett Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on DEI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Douglas Emmett Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for DEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for DEI in the course of the last twelve months was 16.65.

DEI Stock Performance Analysis:

Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.29. With this latest performance, DEI shares gained by 2.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.71 for Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.30, while it was recorded at 16.76 for the last single week of trading, and 25.20 for the last 200 days.

DEI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DEI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Douglas Emmett Inc. go to 19.24%.

Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,981 million, or 99.70% of DEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DEI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,006,265, which is approximately -0.167% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,280,270 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $332.01 million in DEI stocks shares; and FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $206.93 million in DEI stock with ownership of nearly 7.638% of the company’s market capitalization.

147 institutional holders increased their position in Douglas Emmett Inc. [NYSE:DEI] by around 11,679,153 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 12,993,829 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 148,426,469 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 173,099,451 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DEI stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,581,266 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 3,953,760 shares during the same period.