Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] Revenue clocked in at $786.60 million, down -66.68% YTD: What’s Next?

Coupa Software Incorporated [NASDAQ: COUP] price surged by 24.88 percent to reach at $10.49. The company report on November 8, 2022 that Coupa Software Announces Date of Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) announced that it will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its fiscal third quarter 2023 financial results on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

The live webcast of the earnings call can be accessed at the Coupa Investor Relations website (http://investors.coupa.com). A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the completion of the conference call. The earnings release will be accessible at the Coupa Investor Relations website prior to the conference call.

A sum of 3712825 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.11M shares. Coupa Software Incorporated shares reached a high of $52.86 and dropped to a low of $45.76 until finishing in the latest session at $52.66.

The one-year COUP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.07. The average equity rating for COUP stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COUP shares is $74.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COUP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Coupa Software Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Coupa Software Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $77, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on COUP stock. On August 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for COUP shares from 65 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coupa Software Incorporated is set at 4.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for COUP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for COUP in the course of the last twelve months was 25.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

COUP Stock Performance Analysis:

Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.71. With this latest performance, COUP shares gained by 4.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COUP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.62 for Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.53, while it was recorded at 44.70 for the last single week of trading, and 78.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coupa Software Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.59 and a Gross Margin at +49.62. Coupa Software Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -52.26.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.04.

Coupa Software Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

COUP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COUP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coupa Software Incorporated go to 10.14%.

Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,107 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COUP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,980,838, which is approximately 2.506% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,777,129 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $251.56 million in COUP stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $184.93 million in COUP stock with ownership of nearly -31.704% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coupa Software Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 187 institutional holders increased their position in Coupa Software Incorporated [NASDAQ:COUP] by around 16,312,069 shares. Additionally, 180 investors decreased positions by around 12,377,558 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 49,307,706 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,997,333 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COUP stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,273,870 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 5,543,075 shares during the same period.