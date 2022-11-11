Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] gain 65.44% so far this year. What now?

Continental Resources Inc. [NYSE: CLR] closed the trading session at $74.05 on 11/10/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $74.03, while the highest price level was $74.19. The company report on November 2, 2022 that CONTINENTAL RESOURCES ANNOUNCES 3Q22 RESULTS.

Strong 3Q22 Results• $2.22 B Cash Flow from Operations (CFO) & $1.01 B Free Cash Flow (FCF) (Non-GAAP)• $1.01 B Net Income; $2.80 per Diluted Share ($1.04 B Adj. Net Income; $2.88 per Adj. Share (Non-GAAP))• Total Debt of $6.30 B & Net Debt (Non-GAAP) of $4.49 B as of 9/30/22 (No Change in Total Debt & $1.26 B Net Debt (Non-GAAP) Reduction in 3Q22)• More Than $4.00 B of Total Liquidity, Inclusive of Undrawn $2.25 B Revolver & $1.81 B Cash Balance as of 9/30/22.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 65.44 percent and weekly performance of 0.00 percent. The stock has been moved at 30.35 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.75 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.93 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.71M shares, CLR reached to a volume of 4509448 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Continental Resources Inc. [CLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLR shares is $73.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLR stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Continental Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $67 to $74. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Continental Resources Inc. stock. On July 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CLR shares from 76 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Continental Resources Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLR in the course of the last twelve months was 5.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

CLR stock trade performance evaluation

Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, CLR shares gained by 6.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.13 for Continental Resources Inc. [CLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.67, while it was recorded at 74.08 for the last single week of trading, and 64.67 for the last 200 days.

Continental Resources Inc. [CLR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.45 and a Gross Margin at +48.44. Continental Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.40.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.71.

Continental Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Continental Resources Inc. go to 27.95%.

Continental Resources Inc. [CLR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,467 million, or 12.80% of CLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLR stocks are: SMEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 7,052,830, which is approximately -0.719% of the company’s market cap and around 43.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,524,235 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $409.07 million in CLR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $211.81 million in CLR stock with ownership of nearly 0.887% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Continental Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 161 institutional holders increased their position in Continental Resources Inc. [NYSE:CLR] by around 8,822,387 shares. Additionally, 208 investors decreased positions by around 9,721,135 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 28,275,484 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,819,006 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLR stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,667,508 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 2,457,093 shares during the same period.