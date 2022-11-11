Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] is 3.05% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE: CAG] price plunged by -0.96 percent to reach at -$0.34. The company report on November 7, 2022 that Celebrate the Flavor of National Pickle Day with the Vlasic Pickle Candle.

Pickle brand teams up with playful candle company to delight pickle paramours.

Take your pickle obsession to new heights with a candle that looks and smells like a real jar of pickles. In celebration of National Pickle Day on November 14th, Vlasic, a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), has teamed up with premium home fragrance and accessories company, Candier by Ryan Porter, to create a limited-edition candle that is the real dill.

A sum of 4030484 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.29M shares. Conagra Brands Inc. shares reached a high of $36.08 and dropped to a low of $34.29 until finishing in the latest session at $35.19.

The one-year CAG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.67. The average equity rating for CAG stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAG shares is $36.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Conagra Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Conagra Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on CAG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conagra Brands Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAG in the course of the last twelve months was 63.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

CAG Stock Performance Analysis:

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.62. With this latest performance, CAG shares gained by 4.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.84 for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.46, while it was recorded at 35.70 for the last single week of trading, and 34.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Conagra Brands Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.80 and a Gross Margin at +24.48. Conagra Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.70.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.98.

Conagra Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

CAG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conagra Brands Inc. go to 6.20%.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,332 million, or 86.20% of CAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 55,817,350, which is approximately 1.971% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,073,849 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.59 billion in CAG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $982.47 million in CAG stock with ownership of nearly 11.9% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Conagra Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 400 institutional holders increased their position in Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE:CAG] by around 33,899,393 shares. Additionally, 299 investors decreased positions by around 32,066,086 shares, while 152 investors held positions by with 341,314,622 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 407,280,101 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAG stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,192,335 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 872,027 shares during the same period.