Citigroup slashes price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] – find out why.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [NYSE: ZIM] surged by $1.64 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $25.60 during the day while it closed the day at $24.81. The company report on November 8, 2022 that Zim Selects ORBCOMM’s Industry-Leading Platform to Manage Their Fleet of Refrigerated Containers.

Leverages ORBCOMM platform’s unique interoperability to access data from their multi-asset fleet, increasing utilization and reducing costs throughout the supply chain.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stock has also gained 9.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ZIM stock has declined by -52.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -58.18% and lost -57.85% year-on date.

The market cap for ZIM stock reached $2.80 billion, with 119.99 million shares outstanding and 79.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.99M shares, ZIM reached a trading volume of 5007787 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZIM shares is $43.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $79 to $40, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on ZIM stock. On June 17, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ZIM shares from 43.60 to 53.30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZIM in the course of the last twelve months was 0.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

ZIM stock trade performance evaluation

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.54. With this latest performance, ZIM shares gained by 0.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.30 for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.27, while it was recorded at 24.07 for the last single week of trading, and 51.33 for the last 200 days.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +54.02 and a Gross Margin at +56.33. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 190.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 73.27.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,187 million, or 44.20% of ZIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZIM stocks are: ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 4,747,894, which is approximately -0.524% of the company’s market cap and around 33.42% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 3,768,555 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $93.5 million in ZIM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $81.03 million in ZIM stock with ownership of nearly 296.259% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [NYSE:ZIM] by around 13,885,927 shares. Additionally, 168 investors decreased positions by around 14,906,050 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 19,071,230 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,863,207 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZIM stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,970,991 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 5,140,276 shares during the same period.