Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] Is Currently 13.43 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Celsius Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CELH] gained 13.43% on the last trading session, reaching $89.21 price per share at the time. The company report on November 9, 2022 that Celsius Holdings, Inc., Reports Record Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Revenue of $188.2 million, up 98% from $94.9 million in Q3 2021North America revenue increased 112% to $179.5 million, up from $84.5 million in Q3 2021.

Celsius Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: CELH), maker of the leading global fitness drink, CELSIUS®, today reported preliminary financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the results with the investment community.

Celsius Holdings Inc. represents 75.45 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.79 billion with the latest information. CELH stock price has been found in the range of $86.16 to $100.51.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, CELH reached a trading volume of 3489341 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CELH shares is $113.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CELH stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Celsius Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Celsius Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $95, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on CELH stock. On November 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CELH shares from 82 to 103.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Celsius Holdings Inc. is set at 7.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for CELH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79.

Trading performance analysis for CELH stock

Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.37. With this latest performance, CELH shares dropped by -1.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 78.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CELH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.96 for Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.92, while it was recorded at 84.69 for the last single week of trading, and 72.96 for the last 200 days.

Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.30 and a Gross Margin at +40.38. Celsius Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.77.

Celsius Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH]

There are presently around $3,831 million, or 57.80% of CELH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CELH stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 6,549,852, which is approximately 7.844% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,501,338 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $579.98 million in CELH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $410.73 million in CELH stock with ownership of nearly 8.634% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Celsius Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in Celsius Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CELH] by around 6,476,219 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 3,060,381 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 33,402,490 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,939,090 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CELH stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,151,717 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 677,986 shares during the same period.