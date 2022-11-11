Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] Revenue clocked in at $170.50 million, up 127.92% YTD: What’s Next?

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CPRX] price surged by 6.34 percent to reach at $0.92. The company report on November 9, 2022 that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Reports Record Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides a Corporate Update.

Achieved Record Q3 2022 FIRDAPSE® Net Revenue of $57.2 Million, a 59.3% YoY Increase.

Company Increases Full Year 2022 Total Revenue Guidance to $205-210 Million.

A sum of 3688647 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.26M shares. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $15.9417 and dropped to a low of $14.53 until finishing in the latest session at $15.43.

The one-year CPRX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.7. The average equity rating for CPRX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPRX shares is $16.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2018, representing the official price target for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.16.

CPRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.37. With this latest performance, CPRX shares gained by 24.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 132.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 139.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.76 for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.52, while it was recorded at 14.88 for the last single week of trading, and 9.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.20 and a Gross Margin at +84.46. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.36.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.40 and a Current Ratio set at 10.80.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,142 million, or 75.20% of CPRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPRX stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 10,200,000, which is approximately 21.835% of the company’s market cap and around 6.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,951,816 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $107.27 million in CPRX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $83.9 million in CPRX stock with ownership of nearly 17.746% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CPRX] by around 12,910,800 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 10,395,304 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 50,712,137 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,018,241 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPRX stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,902,679 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 973,283 shares during the same period.