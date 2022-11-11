Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] Is Currently 7.78 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Brandywine Realty Trust [NYSE: BDN] jumped around 0.49 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $6.79 at the close of the session, up 7.78%. The company report on October 20, 2022 that Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock is now -49.40% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BDN Stock saw the intraday high of $6.79 and lowest of $6.56 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.88, which means current price is +14.21% above from all time high which was touched on 01/07/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, BDN reached a trading volume of 5681214 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BDN shares is $8.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BDN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Brandywine Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Brandywine Realty Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on BDN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brandywine Realty Trust is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for BDN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for BDN in the course of the last twelve months was 21.84.

How has BDN stock performed recently?

Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.62. With this latest performance, BDN shares gained by 9.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BDN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.51 for Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.01, while it was recorded at 6.56 for the last single week of trading, and 10.18 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BDN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brandywine Realty Trust go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]

There are presently around $1,132 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BDN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 32,677,856, which is approximately 1.258% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,745,799 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $195.18 million in BDN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $91.44 million in BDN stock with ownership of nearly 3.401% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brandywine Realty Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in Brandywine Realty Trust [NYSE:BDN] by around 7,933,366 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 9,742,360 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 149,066,479 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 166,742,205 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BDN stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,505,097 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,971,819 shares during the same period.