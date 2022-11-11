BofA Securities slashes price target on YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI] – find out why.

YETI Holdings Inc. [NYSE: YETI] price surged by 31.58 percent to reach at $9.58. The company report on November 10, 2022 that YETI Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Net Sales Increased 20%Maintains and Narrows 2022 Outlook.

YETI Holdings, Inc. (“YETI”) (NYSE: YETI) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended October 1, 2022.

A sum of 4440472 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.30M shares. YETI Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $40.10 and dropped to a low of $35.52 until finishing in the latest session at $39.92.

The one-year YETI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.29. The average equity rating for YETI stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YETI shares is $53.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YETI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for YETI Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2022, representing the official price target for YETI Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $97 to $64, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on YETI stock. On April 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for YETI shares from 103 to 92.

The Average True Range (ATR) for YETI Holdings Inc. is set at 2.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for YETI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08.

YETI Stock Performance Analysis:

YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.54. With this latest performance, YETI shares gained by 30.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YETI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.59 for YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.44, while it was recorded at 33.03 for the last single week of trading, and 46.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into YETI Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.66 and a Gross Margin at +57.84. YETI Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 52.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.19.

YETI Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

YETI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YETI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for YETI Holdings Inc. go to 8.69%.

YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,383 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YETI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,502,330, which is approximately -1.725% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 7,401,091 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $295.45 million in YETI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $286.94 million in YETI stock with ownership of nearly -2.505% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in YETI Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 179 institutional holders increased their position in YETI Holdings Inc. [NYSE:YETI] by around 12,242,248 shares. Additionally, 195 investors decreased positions by around 12,080,713 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 60,417,298 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,740,259 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YETI stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,948,041 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 1,859,581 shares during the same period.