Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [BWV] fell -98.14% so far this year. What now?

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ: BWV] price surged by 16.32 percent to reach at $0.15. The company report on November 10, 2022 that Blue Water Vaccines Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights; Announces 5 Million Share Repurchase Program.

Closed private placement in August 2022, with net proceeds of approximately $8.7 million.

Announced plans to evaluate efficacy of BWV-201 for protection against non-invasive pneumococcal pneumonia in children and adults.

A sum of 6265306 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.65M shares. Blue Water Vaccines Inc. shares reached a high of $1.21 and dropped to a low of $0.9605 until finishing in the latest session at $1.07.

Guru’s Opinion on Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [BWV]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Water Vaccines Inc. is set at 0.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.63.

BWV Stock Performance Analysis:

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [BWV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.08. With this latest performance, BWV shares dropped by -24.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.05% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BWV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.49 for Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [BWV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7728, while it was recorded at 1.0660 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Blue Water Vaccines Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -110.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -86.55.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.70.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [BWV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 24.10% of BWV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BWV stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 609,606, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 19.50% of the total institutional ownership; AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP INC, holding 456,911 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.49 million in BWV stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $41000.0 in BWV stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ:BWV] by around 744,479 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 80,888 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 322,259 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,147,626 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BWV stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 690,600 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 80,888 shares during the same period.