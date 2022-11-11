B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] Stock trading around $15.08 per share: What’s Next?

B&G Foods Inc. [NYSE: BGS] surged by $0.43 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $16.03 during the day while it closed the day at $15.08. The company report on November 9, 2022 that B&G Foods Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter 2022.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

— Net Sales Increased 2.6% and Base Business Net Sales Increased 2.5% for the Third Quarter of 2022 —.

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) today announced financial results for the third quarter and first three quarters of 2022.

B&G Foods Inc. stock has also loss -2.39% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BGS stock has declined by -35.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -36.72% and lost -50.93% year-on date.

The market cap for BGS stock reached $1.11 billion, with 72.62 million shares outstanding and 71.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, BGS reached a trading volume of 5013090 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about B&G Foods Inc. [BGS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BGS shares is $17.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BGS stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for B&G Foods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2021, representing the official price target for B&G Foods Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on BGS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for B&G Foods Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for BGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

BGS stock trade performance evaluation

B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.39. With this latest performance, BGS shares dropped by -3.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.24 for B&G Foods Inc. [BGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.98, while it was recorded at 15.13 for the last single week of trading, and 23.61 for the last 200 days.

B&G Foods Inc. [BGS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.49 and a Gross Margin at +21.16. B&G Foods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.28.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.77.

B&G Foods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for B&G Foods Inc. go to -4.53%.

B&G Foods Inc. [BGS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $724 million, or 68.70% of BGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BGS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,122,622, which is approximately 6.86% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,089,799 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $121.99 million in BGS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $56.46 million in BGS stock with ownership of nearly 8.502% of the company’s market capitalization.

135 institutional holders increased their position in B&G Foods Inc. [NYSE:BGS] by around 5,387,311 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 3,468,019 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 39,131,966 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,987,296 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BGS stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,442,578 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 1,392,621 shares during the same period.