Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX] fell -6.48% so far this year. What now?

Becton Dickinson and Company [NYSE: BDX] jumped around 10.99 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $229.28 at the close of the session, up 5.03%. The company report on November 10, 2022 that BD Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Financial Results.

Execution of BD 2025 Strategy Driving Consistent Durable Growth.

Q4 revenue from continuing operations of $4.8 billion decreased 1.8% as reported and increased 2.3% on a currency-neutral basis.

Becton Dickinson and Company stock is now -6.48% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BDX Stock saw the intraday high of $230.14 and lowest of $219.81 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 277.29, which means current price is +6.20% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, BDX reached a trading volume of 4009518 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BDX shares is $277.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BDX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Becton Dickinson and Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Becton Dickinson and Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Becton Dickinson and Company is set at 5.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for BDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for BDX in the course of the last twelve months was 132.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has BDX stock performed recently?

Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.75. With this latest performance, BDX shares gained by 3.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.74 for Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 235.13, while it was recorded at 221.77 for the last single week of trading, and 251.08 for the last 200 days.

Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.15 and a Gross Margin at +46.80. Becton Dickinson and Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.33.

Return on Total Capital for BDX is now 7.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.38. Additionally, BDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.44.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Becton Dickinson and Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Becton Dickinson and Company go to 4.80%.

Insider trade positions for Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX]

There are presently around $57,602 million, or 92.40% of BDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BDX stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 26,814,411, which is approximately 108.689% of the company’s market cap and around 0.45% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,912,932 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.71 billion in BDX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.68 billion in BDX stock with ownership of nearly -1.249% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Becton Dickinson and Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 589 institutional holders increased their position in Becton Dickinson and Company [NYSE:BDX] by around 23,240,712 shares. Additionally, 732 investors decreased positions by around 8,425,654 shares, while 294 investors held positions by with 219,563,662 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 251,230,028 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BDX stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 808,521 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 1,139,895 shares during the same period.