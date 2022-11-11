Barclays slashes price target on Azul S.A. [AZUL] – find out why.

Azul S.A. [NYSE: AZUL] closed the trading session at $7.01 on 11/10/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.93, while the highest price level was $7.99. The company report on September 29, 2022 that AZUL AIRLINES PARTNERS WITH FETCHERR TO PILOT DEMAND PREDICTION AND ALGO PRICING PLATFORM.

Airline innovator trials cutting-edge technology in an effort to increase revenue, optimize workflow and streamline the organization.

Azul Airlines, the largest airline in Brazil by departures and number of cities served, announced today that it became the first to pilot Fetcherr’s demand prediction and algorithm pricing technology. Since incorporating Fetcherr’s AI-native continuous pricing optimization system into its existing revenue management processes, Azul Airlines has already witnessed improved revenue performance and optimized workflows.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -46.89 percent and weekly performance of -26.29 percent. The stock has been moved at -35.63 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -25.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -27.95 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, AZUL reached to a volume of 8530811 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Azul S.A. [AZUL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZUL shares is $13.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZUL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Azul S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Azul S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Azul S.A. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZUL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZUL in the course of the last twelve months was 11.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

AZUL stock trade performance evaluation

Azul S.A. [AZUL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.29. With this latest performance, AZUL shares dropped by -25.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZUL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.63 for Azul S.A. [AZUL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.31, while it was recorded at 8.64 for the last single week of trading, and 11.05 for the last 200 days.

Azul S.A. [AZUL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Azul S.A. [AZUL] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.68 and a Gross Margin at +5.79. Azul S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.23.

Azul S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Azul S.A. [AZUL]: Insider Ownership positions

49 institutional holders increased their position in Azul S.A. [NYSE:AZUL] by around 5,876,463 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 8,945,055 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 19,659,788 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,481,306 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZUL stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 583,704 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 691,344 shares during the same period.