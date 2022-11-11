Barclays lifts NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NASDAQ: NXPI] jumped around 10.75 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $165.47 at the close of the session, up 6.95%. The company report on October 31, 2022 that NXP Semiconductors Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

“NXP delivered quarterly revenue of $3.45 billion, an increase of 20 percent year-on-year and above the mid-point of our guidance range. Overall in the third quarter, we performed very well; however, we were impacted by the weakening macro-environment in our consumer-exposed IoT business. At the same time, demand in both the automotive and industrial markets continues to be resilient, driven by secular and company-specific drivers, along with incrementally improved supply. Looking ahead, while we continue to be supply constrained, we are cautious in the intermediate term, due to the uncertainties in the macro environment,” said Kurt Sievers, NXP President and Chief Executive Officer.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. stock is now -27.36% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NXPI Stock saw the intraday high of $165.81 and lowest of $161.67 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 239.91, which means current price is +25.28% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, NXPI reached a trading volume of 4482957 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXPI shares is $179.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for NXP Semiconductors N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $240 to $190. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2022, representing the official price target for NXP Semiconductors N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $235 to $210, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on NXPI stock. On January 12, 2022, analysts increased their price target for NXPI shares from 230 to 250.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NXP Semiconductors N.V. is set at 7.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for NXPI in the course of the last twelve months was 15.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has NXPI stock performed recently?

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.24. With this latest performance, NXPI shares gained by 17.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.35 for NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 153.31, while it was recorded at 158.45 for the last single week of trading, and 171.80 for the last 200 days.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.36 and a Gross Margin at +49.49. NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.91.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.11.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXP Semiconductors N.V. go to 9.80%.

Insider trade positions for NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]

There are presently around $38,367 million, or 95.80% of NXPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NXPI stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 23,585,568, which is approximately 11.387% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 22,743,082 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.76 billion in NXPI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.96 billion in NXPI stock with ownership of nearly -24.306% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NXP Semiconductors N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 420 institutional holders increased their position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NASDAQ:NXPI] by around 29,276,562 shares. Additionally, 457 investors decreased positions by around 23,377,536 shares, while 129 investors held positions by with 179,215,418 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 231,869,516 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NXPI stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,650,890 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 1,173,897 shares during the same period.