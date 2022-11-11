ASML Holding N.V. [ASML] is -29.56% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ASML Holding N.V. [NASDAQ: ASML] jumped around 71.33 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $560.79 at the close of the session, up 14.57%. The company report on November 10, 2022 that ASML provides updated view on demand outlook, capacity plans and business model at Investor Day meeting.

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands, November 10, 2022 – At the Investor Day meeting tomorrow, November 11, ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) will update its investors and key stakeholders at its headquarters in Veldhoven, the Netherlands as well as online, about its updated view on demand outlook. President & CEO Peter Wennink and Executive Vice President & CFO Roger Dassen will discuss ASML’s long-term strategy, megatrends, demand, capacity plans and business model to support the company’s future growth.

ASML Holding N.V. stock is now -29.56% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ASML Stock saw the intraday high of $561.82 and lowest of $520.355 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 881.12, which means current price is +54.42% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, ASML reached a trading volume of 3510689 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ASML Holding N.V. [ASML]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASML shares is $597.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASML stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for ASML Holding N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 21, 2022, representing the official price target for ASML Holding N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ASML Holding N.V. is set at 24.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASML stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for ASML in the course of the last twelve months was 32.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has ASML stock performed recently?

ASML Holding N.V. [ASML] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.48. With this latest performance, ASML shares gained by 40.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASML stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.51 for ASML Holding N.V. [ASML]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 455.93, while it was recorded at 501.20 for the last single week of trading, and 545.01 for the last 200 days.

ASML Holding N.V. [ASML]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ASML Holding N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for ASML Holding N.V. [ASML]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASML. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASML Holding N.V. go to 29.80%.

Insider trade positions for ASML Holding N.V. [ASML]

There are presently around $43,795 million, or 19.80% of ASML stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASML stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 10,991,878, which is approximately -4.494% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 6,492,254 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.64 billion in ASML stocks shares; and FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.63 billion in ASML stock with ownership of nearly 2.136% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ASML Holding N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 454 institutional holders increased their position in ASML Holding N.V. [NASDAQ:ASML] by around 3,829,578 shares. Additionally, 432 investors decreased positions by around 5,268,479 shares, while 133 investors held positions by with 68,997,957 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,096,014 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASML stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 837,843 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 918,266 shares during the same period.