Arista Networks Inc. [ANET] is -11.67% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Arista Networks Inc. [NYSE: ANET] gained 3.30% on the last trading session, reaching $126.98 price per share at the time. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Arista Delivers Continuous Integration Pipeline for Network as a Service Automation.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) today announced a comprehensive network automation solution with the Arista Continuous Integration (CI) Pipeline. Built on Arista’s EOS Network Data Lake (NetDL™), the Arista CI Pipeline helps enterprise customers adopt a modern network operating model. This approach delivers an agile, data-driven change management process for the network, enabling faster, more reliable deployment with reduced operational time and expense.

“Leveraging the Arista Validated Designs network automation framework with CloudVision, we rapidly matured our operations through infrastructure-as-code. With up-to-date documentation and validation test cases, the team configures new network services easily and consistently,” said Gary Nye, Manager of Cloud Engineering, US Signal Company.

Arista Networks Inc. represents 304.93 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $36.57 billion with the latest information. ANET stock price has been found in the range of $125.67 to $130.29.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, ANET reached a trading volume of 3625722 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Arista Networks Inc. [ANET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANET shares is $154.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANET stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Arista Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $105 to $150. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Arista Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $185 to $110, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on ANET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arista Networks Inc. is set at 5.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for ANET in the course of the last twelve months was 57.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

Trading performance analysis for ANET stock

Arista Networks Inc. [ANET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.87. With this latest performance, ANET shares gained by 22.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.47 for Arista Networks Inc. [ANET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 116.22, while it was recorded at 128.13 for the last single week of trading, and 115.99 for the last 200 days.

Arista Networks Inc. [ANET]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arista Networks Inc. [ANET] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.37 and a Gross Margin at +63.80. Arista Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.06.

Arista Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Arista Networks Inc. [ANET]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arista Networks Inc. go to 21.72%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Arista Networks Inc. [ANET]

There are presently around $24,940 million, or 66.50% of ANET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,736,881, which is approximately 1.853% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,699,370 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.25 billion in ANET stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $1.34 billion in ANET stock with ownership of nearly 12.308% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arista Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 392 institutional holders increased their position in Arista Networks Inc. [NYSE:ANET] by around 14,674,600 shares. Additionally, 339 investors decreased positions by around 12,569,231 shares, while 128 investors held positions by with 169,161,852 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 196,405,683 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANET stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,453,512 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 3,149,881 shares during the same period.