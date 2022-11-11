Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP] moved up 2.95: Why It’s Important

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [NYSE: AMBP] closed the trading session at $4.53 on 11/10/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.44, while the highest price level was $4.545. The company report on October 27, 2022 that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) announces that its board of directors has approved a fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.10 per common share. This is payable on November 28, 2022 to shareholders of record on November 14, 2022.

To view this release online and get more information about Ardagh Metal Packaging please visit: https://www.ardaghmetalpackaging.com/investors.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -49.83 percent and weekly performance of 4.38 percent. The stock has been moved at -26.82 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -32.08 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, AMBP reached to a volume of 5196650 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMBP shares is $6.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMBP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $7 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMBP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96.

AMBP stock trade performance evaluation

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.38. With this latest performance, AMBP shares dropped by -5.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMBP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.52 for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.05, while it was recorded at 4.47 for the last single week of trading, and 6.66 for the last 200 days.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.87 and a Gross Margin at +11.94. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.18.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.18.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMBP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. go to 17.80%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $511 million, or 18.80% of AMBP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMBP stocks are: CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 10,154,743, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 75.33% of the total institutional ownership; BRAHMAN CAPITAL CORP., holding 9,730,495 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44.08 million in AMBP stocks shares; and NEWTYN MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $27.29 million in AMBP stock with ownership of nearly 167.778% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [NYSE:AMBP] by around 19,252,077 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 16,836,042 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 76,708,944 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,797,063 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMBP stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,088,651 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 3,497,895 shares during the same period.