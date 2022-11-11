Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] Stock trading around $64.23 per share: What’s Next?

Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE: APO] closed the trading session at $64.23 on 11/10/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $63.88, while the highest price level was $66.27. The company report on November 7, 2022 that Pegasus Merger Co. Announces Extension of Tender Offers.

Holders have until the Expiration Date, unless extended or earlier terminated, to tender their Notes pursuant to the Tender Offer. Holders who validly tender Notes after the Early Tender Date but before the Expiration Date will receive the Tender Consideration listed below, which does not include the Early Participation Premium. The Early Tender Date was 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 19, 2022. Holders are not entitled to withdraw previously tendered Notes or revoke Consents delivered pursuant to the Consent Solicitation, unless otherwise required by law.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -11.32 percent and weekly performance of 6.11 percent. The stock has been moved at 24.55 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 32.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.57M shares, APO reached to a volume of 5558171 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APO shares is $68.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Apollo Global Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Apollo Global Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on APO stock. On July 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for APO shares from 81 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apollo Global Management Inc. is set at 2.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for APO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.57.

APO stock trade performance evaluation

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.11. With this latest performance, APO shares gained by 32.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.72 for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.72, while it was recorded at 62.94 for the last single week of trading, and 56.82 for the last 200 days.

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] shares currently have an operating margin of +138.03 and a Gross Margin at +99.24. Apollo Global Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +50.91.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 69.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apollo Global Management Inc. go to 18.59%.

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20,591 million, or 56.20% of APO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,236,974, which is approximately -16.421% of the company’s market cap and around 16.00% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 30,994,752 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.99 billion in APO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.77 billion in APO stock with ownership of nearly 13.475% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apollo Global Management Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 309 institutional holders increased their position in Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE:APO] by around 35,071,306 shares. Additionally, 284 investors decreased positions by around 29,339,008 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 256,174,468 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 320,584,782 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APO stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,845,506 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 5,255,694 shares during the same period.