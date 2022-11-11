Anywhere Real Estate Inc. [HOUS] Stock trading around $7.00 per share: What’s Next?

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. [NYSE: HOUS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.36% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.04%. The company report on November 10, 2022 that Affluent consumers find value in agent expertise and will use an agent again, according to new Coldwell Banker Global Luxury data.

A shifting luxury landscape spotlights how agents are needed more than ever to guide consumers home.

A recent survey released by Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, an AnywhereSM (NYSE: HOUS) brand, and the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury® program, indicates that buyers are looking for much more than a transactional relationship when it comes to choosing and staying with their agent. Real estate agents are now financial, wealth and lifestyle ambassadors, and consumers are finding more value in working with a real estate agent than ever before, especially as they face a transitioning market.

Over the last 12 months, HOUS stock dropped by -59.09%. The one-year Anywhere Real Estate Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.7. The average equity rating for HOUS stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $775.74 million, with 116.50 million shares outstanding and 106.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, HOUS stock reached a trading volume of 4147299 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Anywhere Real Estate Inc. [HOUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOUS shares is $11.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for HOUS in the course of the last twelve months was 2.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

HOUS Stock Performance Analysis:

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. [HOUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.04. With this latest performance, HOUS shares dropped by -11.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.94 for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. [HOUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.16, while it was recorded at 6.77 for the last single week of trading, and 11.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Anywhere Real Estate Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Anywhere Real Estate Inc. [HOUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.36 and a Gross Margin at +17.00. Anywhere Real Estate Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.30.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.61.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

HOUS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. go to 27.70%.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. [HOUS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $874 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOUS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,111,159, which is approximately -2.353% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,716,889 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $131.02 million in HOUS stocks shares; and SOUTHEASTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TN/, currently with $79.55 million in HOUS stock with ownership of nearly 7.412% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. [NYSE:HOUS] by around 11,675,870 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 11,719,814 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 101,468,047 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 124,863,731 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOUS stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 960,600 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 4,204,980 shares during the same period.