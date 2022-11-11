ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] gain 123.40% so far this year. What now?

ADMA Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ: ADMA] gained 27.53% on the last trading session, reaching $3.15 price per share at the time. The company report on November 9, 2022 that ADMA Biologics Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

3Q2022 Total Revenues Were $41.1 Million, a 99% Y-o-Y Increase.

Grew 3Q2022 Gross Profit to $9.7 Million, a $9.3 Million Y-o-Y Increase.

ADMA Biologics Inc. represents 196.35 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $631.95 million with the latest information. ADMA stock price has been found in the range of $2.71 to $3.1899.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.84M shares, ADMA reached a trading volume of 15650344 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADMA shares is $4.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADMA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for ADMA Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2021, representing the official price target for ADMA Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.50, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on ADMA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ADMA Biologics Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

Trading performance analysis for ADMA stock

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.69. With this latest performance, ADMA shares gained by 24.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 87.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 125.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.17 for ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.64, while it was recorded at 2.67 for the last single week of trading, and 2.13 for the last 200 days.

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] shares currently have an operating margin of -72.41 and a Gross Margin at +0.57. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -88.52.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -62.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.61.

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]

There are presently around $373 million, or 76.10% of ADMA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADMA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,590,726, which is approximately 206.539% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, holding 11,521,102 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.29 million in ADMA stocks shares; and BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $32.63 million in ADMA stock with ownership of nearly -0.46% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ADMA Biologics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in ADMA Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ:ADMA] by around 29,016,795 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 15,024,670 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 74,338,461 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,379,926 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADMA stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,321,861 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,893,576 shares during the same period.