XP Inc. [XP] Revenue clocked in at $2.51 billion, down -31.45% YTD: What’s Next?

XP Inc. [NASDAQ: XP] price surged by 7.36 percent to reach at $1.35. The company report on November 8, 2022 that XP Inc. Reports Third Quarter Financial Results.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) (“XP” or the “Company”), a leading tech-enabled platform and a trusted pioneer in providing low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, reported today its financial results for the third quarter of 2022.

A sum of 13982167 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.11M shares. XP Inc. shares reached a high of $21.15 and dropped to a low of $19.22 until finishing in the latest session at $19.70.

The one-year XP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.85. The average equity rating for XP stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on XP Inc. [XP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XP shares is $31.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for XP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $37 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2022, representing the official price target for XP Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $31 to $26, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on XP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XP Inc. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for XP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20.

XP Stock Performance Analysis:

XP Inc. [XP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.34. With this latest performance, XP shares gained by 2.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.81 for XP Inc. [XP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.05, while it was recorded at 18.98 for the last single week of trading, and 23.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into XP Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XP Inc. [XP] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.02 and a Gross Margin at +70.67. XP Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.75.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.06.

XP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XP Inc. go to 17.20%.

XP Inc. [XP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,233 million, or 65.40% of XP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XP stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 28,888,185, which is approximately 76.801% of the company’s market cap and around 23.71% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 21,759,862 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $428.67 million in XP stocks shares; and GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P., currently with $403.37 million in XP stock with ownership of nearly -59.484% of the company’s market capitalization.

118 institutional holders increased their position in XP Inc. [NASDAQ:XP] by around 60,735,219 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 77,829,611 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 127,093,692 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 265,658,522 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XP stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,557,961 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 18,785,577 shares during the same period.