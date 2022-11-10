why The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $13.33

The GEO Group Inc. [NYSE: GEO] price plunged by -6.94 percent to reach at -$0.63. The company report on October 27, 2022 that The GEO Group Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) (“GEO”), a leading provider of support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers, as well as enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, and electronic monitoring programs, reported today its financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2022.

A sum of 4152823 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.52M shares. The GEO Group Inc. shares reached a high of $8.58 and dropped to a low of $7.90 until finishing in the latest session at $8.45.

The one-year GEO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.61. The average equity rating for GEO stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEO shares is $13.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for The GEO Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Noble Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2020, representing the official price target for The GEO Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on GEO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The GEO Group Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.72.

GEO Stock Performance Analysis:

The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.81. With this latest performance, GEO shares dropped by -1.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.82 for The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.31, while it was recorded at 8.88 for the last single week of trading, and 7.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The GEO Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.77 and a Gross Margin at +21.82. The GEO Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.12.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.57.

The GEO Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

GEO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The GEO Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $889 million, or 86.90% of GEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 18,614,174, which is approximately 10.304% of the company’s market cap and around 4.75% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,209,834 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $153.87 million in GEO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $114.75 million in GEO stock with ownership of nearly -1.945% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The GEO Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in The GEO Group Inc. [NYSE:GEO] by around 13,676,709 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 11,516,544 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 80,040,166 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,233,419 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEO stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,363,812 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 3,070,757 shares during the same period.