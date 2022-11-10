why Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $15.08

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: HRTX] price plunged by -12.75 percent to reach at -$0.44. The company report on November 8, 2022 that Heron Therapeutics Announces Financial Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and Highlights Recent Corporate Updates.

– APONVIE™ approval by FDA, U.S. launch planned for Q1 2023 –.

– ZYNRELEF® unit demand grew 18% over prior quarter in Q3 2022 –.

A sum of 4047331 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.11M shares. Heron Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $3.33 and dropped to a low of $2.99 until finishing in the latest session at $3.01.

The one-year HRTX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 80.04. The average equity rating for HRTX stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HRTX shares is $15.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HRTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Heron Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $50 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on February 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Heron Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $66 to $64, while Needham kept a Buy rating on HRTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Heron Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for HRTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.72.

HRTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.09. With this latest performance, HRTX shares dropped by -19.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.11 for Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.10, while it was recorded at 3.32 for the last single week of trading, and 4.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Heron Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -250.42 and a Gross Margin at +46.70. Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -255.58.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -140.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -66.95.

Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

HRTX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HRTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Heron Therapeutics Inc. go to 47.50%.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $345 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HRTX stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 16,328,796, which is approximately 26.351% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 11,831,524 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.61 million in HRTX stocks shares; and UBS OCONNOR LLC, currently with $30.54 million in HRTX stock with ownership of nearly 3.026% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Heron Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Heron Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:HRTX] by around 11,832,318 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 15,188,686 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 87,636,895 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,657,899 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HRTX stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,881,506 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 5,807,370 shares during the same period.